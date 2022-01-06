Akamai downgraded to neutral at Piper Sandler on growth concerns, lack of a catalyst
Jan. 06, 2022 7:59 AM ETAkamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) is being downgraded to neutral from overweight at Piper Sandler, as the investment firm said the content delivery company could have growth concerns in 2022 and it lacks a catalyst this year.
- Analyst Quinton Gabrielli also lowered his price target to $127 from $133 on Akamai (AKAM), noting there is risk to 2022 estimates, largely due to foreign exchange and margins. Additionally, Gabrielli notes that Akamai's web delivery business has not stabilized and gaming is starting to slowdown, which may not be enough to "offset Web weakness." He also notes that management is "under-spending" within Security segment.
- "Finally, while there are large media events in 1H22, the story lacks a catalyst and on revised estimates, valuation looks fair," Gabrielli wrote. "We continue to believe Akamai is strategic within security and edge, but are moving to the sidelines at this time."
- Akamai (AKAM) shares are down more than 3% to $111.77 in early Thursday trading, but they have gained more than 13% over the past year.
- Gabrielli adds that EBITDA estimates are "at least 2% too high for 2022," and while the company is likely to see "upside potential" in 2023, it should take roughly six months for the focus to shift.
- Akamai's (AKAM) content delivery network traffic is still growing, Gabrielli highlights, but notes there was a "sizable drop" in market share in the fourth-quarter, as the company is hurt by competition and pricing.
- "While streaming is growing and Akamai benefited from geo launches in Q4 and an easy compare (i.e. Indian app ban), gaming is slowing down. The CDN business does have some large events ahead, but these likely move the needles less than before."
- The analyst notes that Akamai (AKAM) does not have a "material catalyst," especially now that the Guardicore acquisition is closed, meaning it is an execution story and not about the story.
- He believes there is the potential for an activist investor or a private-equity firm to try to help the company fix some underlying issues, such as a lack of developer focus or its go-to-market strategy, but for now, he recommends investors stay on the sidelines.
- Late last month, investment firm Davidson called Akamai (AKAM) the "best kept secret in security," initiating coverage on the tech company with a buy rating.