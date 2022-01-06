Bath & Body Works expects FQ4 EPS at high-end of guidance
Jan. 06, 2022 8:00 AM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) has updated its FQ4 earnings guidance, expecting EPS at the high end of its previous guidance of $2.10 to $2.25 (vs. consensus of $2.26).
- FQ4 sales is estimated to be at the high end of its previous guidance for a mid- to high-single digit percent growth over 2020. Consensus revenue estimates for the quarter is $2.96B.
- CEO update: "We are very pleased with our Holiday results, which exceeded our expectations, driven by strong customer response to our Holiday assortment. In this challenging environment, our focus on execution enabled our teams to provide a full and compelling merchandise assortment for our customers online and in our stores. These results would not be possible without the dedication and hard work of all of our associates and partners in stores, across our supply chain in distribution, fulfillment and call centers and at our home office. We’d like to express our sincere appreciation for their efforts."
- The specialty retailer is scheduled to report quarterly results on Feb. 23, 2022.
- BBWI -0.45% pre-market
- Read a recent bullish analysis on BBWI, where SA contributor BOOX Research notes that the retailer has more upside in 2022