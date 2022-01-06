Conformis falls 6% as preliminary Q4 revenue looms below estimates
Jan. 06, 2022 8:03 AM ETConformis, Inc. (CFMS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) is falling after it announced that it expects to report product revenue of ~$15.3M for Q4 2021, as per preliminary results.
- This compares to the $15M to $17M range it referred to on Nov. 3, 2021. Consensus revenue estimate for Q4 is $16.06M.
- The medical device maker generated $14.3M in revenue in Q3.
- The company added that it expects full-year 2022 product revenue to grow from 2021 and be in the range of $60M to $70M.
- Conformis plans to release Q4 2021 results after the market closes on March 2.
- In addition, Conformis said that it recently launched its new Image-to-Implant Platinum Services program, a premier service offering for the U.S. market.
- This service offering is expected to be fully rolled out to the company’s existing customer base by Sept. 1, 2022.
- “This new program will enable surgeons and patients to select their preferred therapy together; whether it be Imprint, which is our new standardized knee implant system, or Identity, which is our premium fully-personalized total knee system that now offers patients a five-year limited warranty, underscoring our commitment to design excellence, manufacturing quality, and patient satisfaction.”
- The company noted that Both Medicare and commercial payors permit patients to pay out of pocket for non-covered, deluxe services.
- CFMS -5.84% premarket to $0.69