Precision Drilling foresees $1B in debt reduction by 2025
Jan. 06, 2022 8:06 AM ETPrecision Drilling Corporation (PDS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) says its debt reduction plans will continue with the goal of repaying more than $400M in debt over the next four years and reaching a sustained net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of below 1.5x.
- Precision says it reduced total debt by $115M in 2021, and by the end of 2025, it expects to have reduced debt by more than $1B since 2018.
- Precision also says it plans to allocate 10%-20% of free cash flow before debt principal repayments toward the return of capital to shareholders.
- The company says it now has 66 active rigs in Canada and 50 active rigs in the U.S., up 38% and 61%, respectively, from a year ago; six rigs are active internationally.
- For Q1, Precision expects its Canadian average drilling activity will be 40% higher than the year-ago quarter, while average U.S. activity is seen up 60% Y/Y, with its active rig count continuing to trend higher through the next several quarters.
