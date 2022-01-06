Kirkland comparable sales down 6.4% through holiday season as expected
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) reports 6.4% Y/Y decline in its fourth quarter comparable sales through the holiday period.
- It includes, November comparable sales -9.5%, and December -3.3% compared to the same prior-year period.
- "After closing out the month of December, our comparable sales are in-line with the revised expectations we discussed on our last quarterly earnings report," says President and CEO Steve Woodward.
- Q4 Outlook: With January figures to come in, the company continues to expect mid-to-high single-digit same store sales for Q4 which when combined with freight impact is to bring earnings below the prior-year period.
- FY 2021 Guidance: Same store sales for the full year is expected to be mid-single digit with earnings growth to be about 50% Y/Y.
- Buyback Update: The speciality retailer also receives board approval to repurchase up to $30M of the company's shares under the new buyback program.
- "As we move into 2022, we look forward to making progress with our strategic initiatives, including rebranding to Kirkland's Home, strengthening our digital capabilities, rolling out new furniture and outdoor products, and prioritizing in-store floor layouts to support our changing product mix," adds Woodward.
- Stock is up 1% in pre-market trading.
- The stock obtains rating on around the extreme ends as average Wall Street analysts are "Very Bullish" on Kirkland's while SA Quant Rating is "Bearish."