Axcella Health updates on 2022 milestones
Jan. 06, 2022 8:15 AM ETAxcella Health Inc. (AXLA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Axcella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXLA) is trading ~3.4% lower after the company laid out its upcoming clinical and operational milestones for this year.
- Notable events for 2022 include an interim readout scheduled for mid-2022 from the company’s EMMPACT Phase 2b clinical trial for AXA1125 in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
- In addition, during the first half of the year, Axcella (AXLA) plans to complete the enrollment in its Phase 2a trial for AXA1125 in long COVID. As previously announced, the topline data from the 40-patient study is expected in mid-2022.
- This year, the company also plans to provide investors with an update on its EMMPOWER Phase 2 clinical trial for AXA1665 in overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE).
