Main Street announces $15.8M in follow-on investments in two existing portfolio companies
Jan. 06, 2022 Main Street Capital (MAIN)
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) recently completed three new follow-on investments, totaling $15.8M in two existing portfolio companies, Direct Marketing Solutions (DMS) and Nebraska Vet AcquireCo (Heritage).
- The follow-on investments in DMS consisted of an additional first lien, senior secured term loan of $9.5M while follow-on investments in Heritage stood at $6.3M with the same combination.
- Main Street originally invested in DMS in February 2018 wherein it provided a portion of the financing necessary to facilitate the transaction, with Main Street funding $27.2M in a combination of first-lien, senior secured term debt and a direct equity investment.
- Main Street originally invested in Heritage in December 2020 which was to facilitate a minority recapitalization of the company and provide growth capital, with Main Street funding $17M in a combination of first-lien, senior secured term debt and a minority direct equity investment.