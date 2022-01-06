Atlas Air invests in four new Boeing 777 freighters
Jan. 06, 2022 8:15 AM ETAtlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Atlas Air (NASDAQ:AAWW) has ordered four new Boeing 777 freighters, with the first scheduled for delivery in November 2022 and the rest to be delivered throughout 2023.
- The investment expands Atlas' 777 fleet, which currently includes 14 freighters that the company operates or provides to customers on a dry-lease basis through its Titan Aviation Leasing subsidiary.
- The purchase is in response to strong customer demand for dedicated international wide-body airfreight capacity, particularly in the fast-growing e-Commerce and Express markets.
- Atlas Air CEO John Dietrich stated, "These new aircraft will advance our strategic growth plan as we continue to capitalize on strong demand for dedicated airfreight capacity. This investment aligns with our disciplined approach to deploying capital and meets our strict return guidelines when investing in aircraft. We anticipate this transaction will drive strong earnings and cash flows, and enhance shareholder value."