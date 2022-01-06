Netflix dips as Stifel cuts price target on near-term concerns
Jan. 06, 2022 8:20 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares dipped more than 2% early Thursday after research firm Stifel cut its price-target on the streaming giant, noting there are several near-term issues that could weigh on the stock, including slowing subscriber growth.
- Analyst Scott Devitt kept his buy rating, but cut his price target to $630 from $690, noting that Netflix (NFLX) started to see weakening app engagement in November. Devitt is also concerned about "the prospect of slower subscriber growth," as well as less profitable growth in international markets, citing the recent price reduction in India.
- "Despite these concerns we believe the company executed well on its strategy in 4Q, releasing a slew of high-profile Original content and making solid headway on its video games and visual effects initiatives," Devitt wrote in a note to investors.
- Netflix (NFLX) shares were recently trading at $556, down slightly more than 2%. Shares have gained more than 13% over the past year.
- Due to the weaker-than-expected engagement data, Devitt trimmed his subscriber addition estimate for the fourth quarter to 8.6 million, down from 10.1 million, in-line with Netflix's (NFLX) own guidance of 8.5 million subscribers.
- Netflix (NFLX) is one of the most crowded trades, even as hedge funds are rotating out of tech stocks, according to UBS.