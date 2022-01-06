Stitch Fix announces $150M share repurchase program

Jan. 06, 2022 8:21 AM ETStitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is up 2.16% in pre-market trading after announcing a share repurchase program to buyback up to $150M of its Class A common stock.
  • As of October 30, 2021, the company had 83,193,536 shares of Class A common stock and 25,601,420 shares of Class B common stock outstanding.
  • Repurchases will be funded from the company's existing cash and cash equivalents or future cash flow. The program has no expiration date.
  • As of October 30, 2021, Stitch Fix held $400.5M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.
