Stitch Fix announces $150M share repurchase program
Jan. 06, 2022 8:21 AM ET Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is up 2.16% in pre-market trading after announcing a share repurchase program to buyback up to $150M of its Class A common stock.
- As of October 30, 2021, the company had 83,193,536 shares of Class A common stock and 25,601,420 shares of Class B common stock outstanding.
- Repurchases will be funded from the company's existing cash and cash equivalents or future cash flow. The program has no expiration date.
- As of October 30, 2021, Stitch Fix held $400.5M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.
