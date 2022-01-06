Nikola gains after deal with SAIA to buy or lease 100 BEVs
Jan. 06, 2022 8:23 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)SAIABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) says it is collaborating with Saia LTL Freight (NASDAQ:SAIA) on the implementation of heavy-duty electric transportation trucks.
- The new collaboration includes a letter of intent for Saia LTL Freight to purchase or lease 100 Nikola Tre heavy-duty battery electric vehicles following the satisfactory completion of a demonstration program. That program will include three BEV trucks to be operated in separate locations across the Saia network and is expected to begin in the first half of 2022.
- If all goes well, Nikola (NKLA) deliveries of 100 production vehicles are planned for between 2022 and 2024 with the initial 25 targeted for 2022.
- Shares of Nikola (NKLA) are up 3.75% in premarket action.
- Yesterday, NKLA outperformed other EV peers after announcing a deal with USA Truck.