Nikola gains after deal with SAIA to buy or lease 100 BEVs

Jan. 06, 2022

  • Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) says it is collaborating with Saia LTL Freight (NASDAQ:SAIA) on the implementation of heavy-duty electric transportation trucks.
  • The new collaboration includes a letter of intent for Saia LTL Freight to purchase or lease 100 Nikola Tre heavy-duty battery electric vehicles following the satisfactory completion of a demonstration program. That program will include three BEV trucks to be operated in separate locations across the Saia network and is expected to begin in the first half of 2022.
  • If all goes well, Nikola (NKLA) deliveries of 100 production vehicles are planned for between 2022 and 2024 with the initial 25 targeted for 2022.
  • Shares of Nikola (NKLA) are up 3.75% in premarket action.
  • Yesterday, NKLA outperformed other EV peers after announcing a deal with USA Truck.
