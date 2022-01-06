Alnylam, Novartis team up to explore targeted therapy to restore liver function
Jan. 06, 2022 8:25 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY), NVSBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announces a collaboration with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to leverage its proven, proprietary siRNA technology to inhibit a target discovered at the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, potentially leading to development of a treatment designed to promote the regrowth of functional liver cells and to provide an alternative to transplantation for patients with liver failure.
- During the exclusive three-year research collaboration, Alnylam will develop and test potential siRNAs using target-specific assays developed by Novartis.
- Once a lead candidate is identified, further development and clinical research will be conducted by Novartis.