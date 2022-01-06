Alnylam, Novartis team up to explore targeted therapy to restore liver function

Jan. 06, 2022

Hepatitis virus with human liver

Rasi Bhadramani/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announces a collaboration with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to leverage its proven, proprietary siRNA technology to inhibit a target discovered at the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, potentially leading to development of a treatment designed to promote the regrowth of functional liver cells and to provide an alternative to transplantation for patients with liver failure.
  • During the exclusive three-year research collaboration, Alnylam will develop and test potential siRNAs using target-specific assays developed by Novartis.
  • Once a lead candidate is identified, further development and clinical research will be conducted by Novartis.
