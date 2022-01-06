Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reveals plans for cancer drug programs for 2022

Jan. 06, 2022

  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) announced business objectives for 2022.
  • The company expects to dose first patient in its third phase 1/2 study evaluating CYC140 across various solid tumors.
  • Cyclacel is also planning its fourth registration-directed trial of CYC140 in hematological malignancies.
  • The company expects initial data from a phase 1 dose escalation 065-101 study of oral fadraciclib in solid tumor and data from a phase 1 study, dubbed 065-102, of oral fadraciclib in leukemia in the first half of the year.
  • Cyclacel also plans to begin phase 2 proof of concept stages of oral fadraciclib in the 065-101 solid tumor study and in the 065-102 leukemia trial.
