Bitcoin, ethereum extend losses to September levels; crypto miner stocks slip

Jan. 06, 2022

  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD), the two largest cryptos by market cap, continue to sell off as speculators price in a potentially higher interest rate environment following Wednesday's Fed minutes.
  • The global crypto market cap falls nearly 9% to 2.03T in the past 24 hours, with ethereum (ETH-USD -11.5%), solana (SOL-USD -11.5%), terra (LUNA-USD -11.7%), avalanche (AVAX-USD -10.9%), polygon (MATIC-USD -10.7%) and crypto.com coin (CRO-USD -10.6%) all plunging at least 10%.
  • Unlike BTC, ether (ETH-USD) manages to hold above its 200-day simple moving average (on a 52-week time frame) at ~$3.2K per token. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is trading more than 7% below its 200-day SMA, now changing hands at $43K. Note that both BTC and ETH dipped to as low as Sep. 30 levels.
  • Not surprisingly, crypto miner stocks including Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT), Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE), are sliding in pre-market trading as digital coins take a nosedive.
  • Most of the group's individual returns underperform that of bitcoin (BTC-USD) by at least 10 percentage points on a M/M basis. Still, with BTC up nearly 17% Y/Y, some crypto miners like MARA and HUT generate triple digit returns within the same period.
  • When compared with the S&P 500 index (SP500), the rolling 120-day correlation with bitcoin (BTC-USD) continues to increase to the highest level since Nov. 2020, Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders writes in a Twitter post. Keep in mind that just like cryptos, equities got slammed after the Fed minutes - a day after the S&P made a new all-time high.
  • Perhaps the riots in Kazakhstan, which is causing hash rates to decline, are driving some of bitcoin's price action.
