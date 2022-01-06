Initial jobless up 7K to 207K
Jan. 06, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Initial Jobless Claims: +7K to 207K vs. 205K consensus and 200K prior (revised from 198K).
- 4-week moving average was 204.5K, a increase of 4.75K from the previous week's revised average of 199,750.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.3% for the week ended Dec. 25, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 315,469 in the week ended Jan. 1, an increase of 57,599 (or 22.3%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected an increase of 50,464 (or 19.6 percent) from the previous week. There were 898,610 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.754M vs. 1.688M prior and 1.718M consensus.