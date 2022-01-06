November goods and services trade deficit widens to $80B
Jan. 06, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- November International Trade in Goods and Services: -$80.2B vs. -$71.6B consensus and -$67.2B in October (revised from -$67.1B).
- Exports increased by $0.4B from October to $224B in November, while imports of $304.4B rose $13.4B from October.
- The increase in the deficit reflects an increase in the goods deficit of $15.1B to $99.0B and an increase in the services surplus of $2.1B to $18.8B.
- YTD, the goods and services deficit rose $174.6B, or 28.6%, from the same period in 2020, with exports rising 18.2% and imports rising 20.7%.
- Previously (Dec. 29), Trade deficit swells to almost $98B in November as imports surge
This was corrected on 01/06/2022 at 8:37 AM. Corrects time period to November