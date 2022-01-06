Stryker to acquire Vocera Communications for nearly $3B in cash
Jan. 06, 2022 8:33 AM ETStryker Corporation (SYK), VCRABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced an agreement to acquire the health-tech firm Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) for $79.25 per share indicating a total equity value of ~$2.97B or $3.09B in enterprise value (including convertible notes). Vocera (VCRA) shares have added ~26.5% while Stryker (SYK) has lost ~0.8% in the pre-market.
- The boards of directors of both companies have cleared the deal which is expected to close in Q1 2022. It will have a neutral impact on net earnings per diluted share in 2022, Stryker (SYK) said.
- Per the terms, Stryker (SYK) will begin a tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Vocera (VCRA) with $79.25 per share in cash.
- Founded in 2020, San Jose, California-based Vocera (VCRA) provided clinical communication and workflow solutions for healthcare. Its share price gained ~44.4% over the past twelve months amid Bullish ratings among Wall Street analysts.