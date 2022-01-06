China Xiangtai rises on deal to purchase 686 Bitcoin miners
Jan. 06, 2022 8:33 AM ETChina Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) is trading 7.69% higher pre-market after announcing a deal to buy 686 spot Bitcoin miners worth US$6M, to be delivered at the firm's mining facility site in Carthage, New York by the end of Jan. 2022.
- The agri business, through its U.S. subsidiary SonicHash, entered into a purchase agreement with a global bitcoin mining hardware company to acquire the miners, which have a hash rate of 92 TH/s.
- The investment is expected to boost the hash rate of the company's miner fleet by over 63,000 TH/s. As a result, the firm's total mining operations are expected to consist of 1,428 Bitcoin miners, generating ~132.2 PH/s once all miners are put in full operation.
- Based upon the Bitcoin's average price at US$49,628/BTC for the past month, Xiangtai Food expects to generate ~$11M in revenue and $7.7M in cash contribution margin for the first year.
- Erick Rengifo, CSO of the company, said: "We are pleased to secure miners ahead of our peers with the help of spot purchase agreement. It is a strategic move that we are seeking new channel in our procurement strategy and diversifying our access to miners. We believe the newly purchased miners would quickly expand our mining scale and bring exceptional performance for our future growth. We look forward to strengthening the business relationship with more purchase orders in the near future."