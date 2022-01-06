Lamb Weston EPS beats by $0.18, beats on revenue, updates full year guidance
Jan. 06, 2022 8:33 AM ETLamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.18; GAAP EPS of $0.22 misses by $0.12.
- Revenue of $1.01B (+12.7% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Updated FY 2022 Outlook: Net sales growth above long-term target range of low-to-mid single digits vs. consensus growth of 10.41%; Net income and adjusted EBITDA including joint ventures expected to be pressured through fiscal 2022 due to higher potato, input and transportation costs vs. net income of $318M and adjusted EBITDA of $748M in FY2021; gross margin of 18% to 20% or 600 to 700 basis points below pre-pandemic gross margin of 25% to 26%; previous gross margin estimate was 17% to 21%.