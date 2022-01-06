Veracyte announces key leadership promotions to advance strategic global vision
- Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) announces key leadership promotions that further position the company to achieve its strategic global vision.
- Effective immediately, Tina Nova, Ph.D., is President of Veracyte’s CLIA U.S. business, Stephane Debono is general manager of the company’s in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and EMEA organizations and Giulia C. Kennedy, Ph.D., is VCYT's global chief scientific officer and chief medical officer (CMO).
- Dr. Nova served most recently as Veracyte’s general manager of Thyroid and Urologic Cancers and previously served as CEO of Decipher Biosciences prior to VCYT's March 2021 acquisition of the company.
- Mr. Debono previously served as Veracyte’s general manager of Immunoscore and International Diagnostics Operations and before that served as deputy CEO of HalioDx prior to its acquisition by Veracyte in August 2021.
- Dr. Kennedy joined Veracyte in 2008, serving most recently as chief scientific officer and CMO for the U.S.-based organization.