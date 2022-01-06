Altair to combine software suite with HPE’s HPC systems
Jan. 06, 2022 8:39 AM ETAltair Engineering Inc. (ALTR), HPEBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR) has signed a multi-year agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to combine its high-performance computing (HPC) software suite with HPE's HPC systems.
- Altair specializes in software and cloud solutions in HPC and artificial intelligence. Its solution suite includes the Altair PBS Professional workload manager for job scheduling and management, Altair Access monitoring interface and Altair Grid Engine distributed resource management system. The agreement with combine its software with HPE's HPC systems to support next-generation supercomputing.
- Sam Mahalingam, Chief Technology Officer at Altair, said: "By providing PBS Professional and our other solutions, users will have the ability to tackle the world's most daunting on-premises and cloud challenges without the typical hassle."
- HPE will be able to offer users access to a complete set of Altair solutions with its next-generation HPC systems to support requirements such as modeling, simulation, machine learning, deep learning, and multiphysics.