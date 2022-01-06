OPEC misses production targets for December, but Saudi cuts pricing
Jan. 06, 2022 8:40 AM ETE, USO, TTE, RDS.A, XOM, CVX, ETNBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor3 Comments
- A survey of OPEC-only production figures was released this morning, showing oil production (NYSEARCA:USO) grew 70kb/d in December, well short of the 253kb/d increase permitted for the OPEC-only Nations (OPEC+, including Russia, Kazakhstan and others, was budgeted for a 400kb/d production increase).
- The OPEC "group of 10" - excluding Libya, Iran and Venezuela, which are not bound by a quota - delivered 150kb/d of production growth in December, compared to the 253kb/d budget.
- Angola and Nigeria (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:E) (NYSE:TTE) (NYSE:RDS.A) continue to be the largest source of production misses, with Nigerian production actually falling in December (likely on the back of the Forcados outage); interestingly, Iraq narrowly under-produced the Country's production budget in December, after over-producing in November.
- In Venezuela, where the Government claimed production increased to 1mb/d by Christmas, it appears that production in fact increased by ~20kb/d to 640kb/d for the month.
- With the bullish thesis that OPEC+ will be unable to meet production targets becoming consensus, and many market participants questioning OPEC's forecast for a surplus crude market in Q1, Saudi actually cut it's official selling price ("OSP") to Asia this morning, indicating the Kingdom feels the need to offer discounts to benchmark pricing if it hopes to maintain market share in Asia.
- With a reliable production survey now out for December, the market focus is likely to shift to Kazakhstan, where ongoing violence threatens the Nation's crude exports (NYSE:CVX).