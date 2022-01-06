I-Mab's senior management to purchase up to $20M shares
Jan. 06, 2022 8:42 AM ETI-Mab (IMAB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) readies to go on insiders buying streak as the biopharma company says its senior management has confirmed to buy IMAB's American Depository Shares in the open market.
- The share purchase plan allows executives to buy an aggregate amount of minimum $3M and up to $20M through Feb. 28, 2022.
- It is to see buying coming in from Founder, Chairman and Acting CEO Dr. Jingwu Zang, President Dr. Andrew Zhu, and CFO John Long among others.
- The news sent stock up 2% in pre-market trading.
- Stock's current ownership composition comprises of 46% of holdings by institutions and just about 4% stakes held by insiders: