I-Mab's senior management to purchase up to $20M shares

Jan. 06, 2022 8:42 AM ETI-Mab (IMAB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) readies to go on insiders buying streak as the biopharma company says its senior management has confirmed to buy IMAB's American Depository Shares in the open market.
  • The share purchase plan allows executives to buy an aggregate amount of minimum $3M and up to $20M through Feb. 28, 2022.
  • It is to see buying coming in from Founder, Chairman and Acting CEO Dr. Jingwu Zang, President Dr. Andrew Zhu, and CFO John Long among others.
  • The news sent stock up 2% in pre-market trading.
  • Stock's current ownership composition comprises of 46% of holdings by institutions and just about 4% stakes held by insiders:
