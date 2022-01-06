Dick's Sporting Goods rallies after hiking holiday quarter guidance
Jan. 06, 2022 8:44 AM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) gains after the retailer boosts its profit forecast for Q4 and the full year.
- For Q4, Dick's (DKS) expects consolidated same store sales growth of increase between 3.7% to 4.7% and EPS of $3.45 to $3.55 vs. $2.90 consensus.
- For the full year, Dick's Sporting Good sees adjusted of EPS $15.50 to $15.60 vs. a prior range of $14.60 to $14.80 and the consensus mark of estimate $14.89. In addition, DKS raised its full year consolidated same store sales guidance for an increase of between 25.8% to 26.1% vs. prior guidance for an increase of between 24% to 25%.
- Shares of DKS are up 5.89% premarket to $112.94, but are still sitting below the 50-day and 100-day moving averages.