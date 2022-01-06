Finch Therapeutics gets 2 US patents for FIN-211 to treat autism spectrum disorder
Jan. 06, 2022 8:46 AM ETFinch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Finch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FNCH) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued two new patents covering the company’s FIN-211 microbiome product candidate being developed for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and significant gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms.
- The first patent (U.S. Patent No. 11,202,808) covers key technologies involved in addressing ASD and GI symptoms linked with ASD. This patent is jointly owned with, and exclusively licensed from, the Arizona Board of Regents on behalf of Arizona State University and the Regents of the University of Minnesota.
- The second patent (U.S. Patent No. 11,207,356), solely owned by Finch, covers encapsulated compositions containing donor-derived microbiota enriched with one or more cultured bacterial strains, and methods of manufacturing such compositions.
- The first and second patents have expiration dates in 2036 and 2031, respectively.
- The company plans to begin a phase 1b trial called AUSPIRE of FIN-211 in children with ASD and constipation in H1 2022.