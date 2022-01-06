Stagwell acquires remaining 49% interest in Instrument
Jan. 06, 2022 8:45 AM ETStagwell Inc. (STGW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) has acquired the remaining 49% interest in Portland, Oregon-based digital transformation company, Instrument.
- The deal includes a fixed payment amount spread across a three-year term, split between cash and stock in STGW.
- Stagwell's predecessor company, MDC Partners, had acquired 51% of Instrument in 2018. The additional investment fully aligns Stagwell with one of its fastest-growing businesses, provides for easier-to-scale digital operations and creates greater certainty for investors through full-ownership.
- The completion of the current transaction brings to a close the uncertainty associated with uncapped earn-outs for all prior investments and greatly improves management of leverage and investment returns. With this deal, all previous uncapped earn-out deals have now been restructured.