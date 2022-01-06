Stagwell acquires remaining 49% interest in Instrument

Jan. 06, 2022 8:45 AM ETStagwell Inc. (STGW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) has acquired the remaining 49% interest in Portland, Oregon-based digital transformation company, Instrument.
  • The deal includes a fixed payment amount spread across a three-year term, split between cash and stock in STGW.
  • Stagwell's predecessor company, MDC Partners, had acquired 51% of Instrument in 2018. The additional investment fully aligns Stagwell with one of its fastest-growing businesses, provides for easier-to-scale digital operations and creates greater certainty for investors through full-ownership.
  • The completion of the current transaction brings to a close the uncertainty associated with uncapped earn-outs for all prior investments and greatly improves management of leverage and investment returns. With this deal, all previous uncapped earn-out deals have now been restructured.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.