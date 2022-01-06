Shell's Nigerian oil assets attract interest from local firms - Reuters
Jan. 06, 2022 8:46 AM ETRoyal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A)TTE, RDS.BBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- At least five Nigerian companies are preparing to submit bids this month for Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) onshore oilfields in a sale that could fetch $2B-$3B, Reuters reports.
- Shell has stakes in 19 oil mining leases in its Nigerian onshore oil and gas joint venture, which it operates and owns a 30% stake; Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. owns 55%, while TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) holds 10%.
- But no international oil companies are expected to take part in the bidding process, according to the report, which says it is unclear whether potential local bidders can raise sufficient funds as many international banks and investors are wary of Nigeria's oil and gas assets because of concerns about environmental issues and corruption.
- Shell has struggled for years with spills in the Niger Delta due to pipeline theft and sabotage, leading to costly repairs and lawsuits.
