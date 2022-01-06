Harsco renews contract with JSIS in Oman
Jan. 06, 2022 8:48 AM ETHarsco Corporation (HSC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Harsco (NYSE:HSC) has announced its Harsco Environmental division has renewed their contract with Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel, a leading iron and steel producer in Oman.
- Renewing their contract with Harsco Environmental allows JSIS to focus on their production while knowing their slag is being handled and utilized for different applications in an environmentally friendly way.
- “We are able to reduce our carbon footprint while increasing our production. Thanks to Harsco Environmental’s operational know-how, safety record and continuous support, JSIS can trust that each service provided is being done with the highest level of care.” said Mr. Sanjay Anand, COO and Head of JSIS in Oman.