Esports Technologies files patent for financial instrument performance-based betting system
Jan. 06, 2022 8:48 AM ETEBETBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) files a new patent application for a financial instrument performance-based pari-mutuel betting system and method.
- The system implements an electronic betting experience that is comparable to horse racing, but uses financial instruments.
- It allows bettors to place bets on which "participant" from a pool of financial instruments will win over a fixed period.
- Payouts are based on the finishing position of each item in the pool.
- "This technology would deliver fast-paced action and drive strong engagement among bettors," said Bart Barden, COO, Esports Technologies.