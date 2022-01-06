Esports Technologies files patent for financial instrument performance-based betting system

Jan. 06, 2022

  • Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) files a new patent application for a financial instrument performance-based pari-mutuel betting system and method.
  • The system implements an electronic betting experience that is comparable to horse racing, but uses financial instruments.
  • It allows bettors to place bets on which "participant" from a pool of financial instruments will win over a fixed period.
  • Payouts are based on the finishing position of each item in the pool.
  • "This technology would deliver fast-paced action and drive strong engagement among bettors," said Bart Barden, COO, Esports Technologies.
