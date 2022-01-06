Air Industries subsidiary receives $6M in contract extension for Turbine Exhaust Cases

Jan. 06, 2022 8:49 AM ETAir Industries Group (AIRI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Air Industries' (NYSE:AIRI) Sterling Engineering subsidiary received a "Life of the Program Extension" of a Long-Term Agreement for delivering Turbine Exhaust Case components for the PW-4000 jet engine used on many Airbus and Boeing commercial aircraft.
  • Turbine Exhaust Cases are highly engineered critical components of jet engines.
  • The contract extension is expected to generate revenue in excess of $6M over its remaining term.
  • "One of the key corporate objectives at Sterling Engineering is to transition a larger percentage of the product mix into long term agreements," CEO Mr. Lou Melluzzo commented.
  • AIRI shares trade 5.9% higher premarket.
