Air Industries subsidiary receives $6M in contract extension for Turbine Exhaust Cases
Jan. 06, 2022 8:49 AM ETAir Industries Group (AIRI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Air Industries' (NYSE:AIRI) Sterling Engineering subsidiary received a "Life of the Program Extension" of a Long-Term Agreement for delivering Turbine Exhaust Case components for the PW-4000 jet engine used on many Airbus and Boeing commercial aircraft.
- Turbine Exhaust Cases are highly engineered critical components of jet engines.
- The contract extension is expected to generate revenue in excess of $6M over its remaining term.
- "One of the key corporate objectives at Sterling Engineering is to transition a larger percentage of the product mix into long term agreements," CEO Mr. Lou Melluzzo commented.
- AIRI shares trade 5.9% higher premarket.