Ritchie Bros and Nations Capital to acquire and sell road maintenance equipment
Jan. 06, 2022 8:49 AM ETRitchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA) announced that Nations Capital (NCI), an asset management and advisory firm focused on opportunistic investments and asset remarketing, together with Ritchie Bros has agreed to acquire certain assets formerly owned by DBi Services in a transaction with DeAngelo Contracting Services, or DCS.
- DCS is a national growing infrastructure maintenance and operations company focused on providing quality and safe services for State and Local Departments of Transportation, Railroads, Commercial Companies, and Homeowners.
- The assets were recently acquired by DCS and deemed excess to the ongoing needs of its business units.
- The assets include several thousand units of highway and road maintenance equipment including service vehicles, trucks, construction equipment and miscellaneous support equipment located across the United States.
- All assets will be consolidated to locations controlled by Ritchie Bros. and NCI and offered to their customer base and interested parties via bulk private sale and auctions.