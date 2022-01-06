Sundial Growers and Alcanna revise consideration for previous acquisition plan

Cannabis Farm Greenhouse

  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Alcanna (OTCPK:LQSIF) announce that Sundial has agreed to improve the consideration to be provided to Alcanna shareholders for their common shares pursuant to the previous agreement dated October 7, 2021.
  • SNDL shares up 3% premarket at $0.63.
  • Sundial and Alcanna have amended their arrangement to reflect the revised consideration, which provides that for each share held, Alcanna Shareholders will receive 8.85 common shares of Sundial and $1.50 in cash consideration.
  • The Revised Consideration represents a change from all stock consideration to a cash and share consideration mix.
  • The special meeting of Alcanna Shareholders remains scheduled on January 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. (Mountain Time) whereby Alcanna Shareholders will be asked to consider, and if deemed advisable, to pass a special resolution approving the Arrangement, as amended.
