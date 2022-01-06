Western Union stocks dips after cut to Underperform at BofA on new CEO
Jan. 06, 2022 8:52 AM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU) slide more than 4% in pre-market trading after Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg downgrades the stock to Underperform from Buy.
- Devin McGranahan, the company's new CEO, is a first-time CEO who may have limited strategic options, the analyst writes in a note to clients. Wall Street will keep viewing the company as a "show me" story, he adds.
- The company also faces "disruptive threats" from blockchain technologies that could increase further this year as the crypto economy continues to expand, Kupferberg notes.
- Additionally, there are "ongoing concerns about the retail channel" as digital business faces tough comps for the next two quarters, he writes.
- Note that WU stock is off more than 16% in the past year, with a Neutral Quant Rating and Neutral Wall Street Analyst Rating (4 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 11 Neutral, 3 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
- Previously, (Sep. 27, 2021) Citi upgraded Western Union to Buy.