Intellia plans to advance several new gene editing candidates in 2022
Jan. 06, 2022 9:00 AM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Gene editing biotech Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) says it plans to nominate several new development candidates this year.
- The company expects to advance at least two new in vivo candidates by the end of the year.
- Also, Intellia expects to nominate its first allogeneic ex vivo development candidate in 1H 2022.
- In its existing in vivo pipeline, phase 1 data on NTLA-2001 for transthyretin ("ATTR") amyloidosis is on track for Q1 2022.
- Interim proof-of-concept data on NTLA-2002 for hereditary angioedema is expected in 2H 2022.
- In the ex vivo pipeline, later this year, plans to provide guidance around timing of the first expected data readout for NTLA-5001, its candidate for acute myeloid leukemia.
- Find out why Intellia was the best performing gene editing stock of 2021.