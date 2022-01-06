Intellia plans to advance several new gene editing candidates in 2022

  • Gene editing biotech Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) says it plans to nominate several new development candidates this year.
  • The company expects to advance at least two new in vivo candidates by the end of the year.
  • Also, Intellia expects to nominate its first allogeneic ex vivo development candidate in 1H 2022.
  • In its existing in vivo pipeline, phase 1 data on NTLA-2001 for transthyretin ("ATTR") amyloidosis is on track for Q1 2022.
  • Interim proof-of-concept data on NTLA-2002 for hereditary angioedema is expected in 2H 2022.
  • In the ex vivo pipeline, later this year, plans to provide guidance around timing of the first expected data readout for NTLA-5001, its candidate for acute myeloid leukemia.
