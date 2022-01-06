Mullen Automotive rallies after its Five model is named an EV to watch
Jan. 06, 2022 8:58 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) is catching some attention after its FIVE EV crossover was ranked second last week by the HotCars publication on the annual "10 EV Startups to Watch Out For" list. The model ranked right below the Rivian R1T.
- The Mullen Five made its debut at the 2021 LA International Auto Show last November . The Five model is built on an EV crossover skateboard platform that offers multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels. Production is expected to begin in 2024.
- Shares of MULN are up 9.44% premarket to $5.50. MULN is still off about 55% from its level six months ago.
- Last month, Mullen Automotive signed a strategic partnership with DSA Systems.