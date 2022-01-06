Leidos makes strategic investment in HawkEye 360
Jan. 06, 2022 9:00 AM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) has announced a strategic investment in U.S. geospatial analytics company, HawkEye 360.
- HawkEye 360 is a commercial provider of space-based radio frequency data and analytics.
- The investment will boost Leidos' capabilities in the National Security Space arena. The companies will share information and combine efforts to achieve transformational growth in data and analytical services.
- In other news, Terry Phillips has been named Leidos' SVP and Chief Security Officer (CSO).
- Prior to joining Leidos, Phillips served as Executive Director of the Air Force's Office of Special Investigations Office of Special Projects.
- In the new role, Phillips will oversee the activities of the Leidos Global Security Organization and its compliance with U.S. and foreign government national security standards.