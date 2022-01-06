Leidos makes strategic investment in HawkEye 360

Jan. 06, 2022 9:00 AM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) has announced a strategic investment in U.S. geospatial analytics company, HawkEye 360.
  • HawkEye 360 is a commercial provider of space-based radio frequency data and analytics.
  • The investment will boost Leidos' capabilities in the National Security Space arena. The companies will share information and combine efforts to achieve transformational growth in data and analytical services.
  • In other news, Terry Phillips has been named Leidos' SVP and Chief Security Officer (CSO).
  • Prior to joining Leidos, Phillips served as Executive Director of the Air Force's Office of Special Investigations Office of Special Projects.
  • In the new role, Phillips will oversee the activities of the Leidos Global Security Organization and its compliance with U.S. and foreign government national security standards.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.