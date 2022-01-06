KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to raise capital in preferred stock offering
Jan. 06, 2022 9:00 AM ETKKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) trades 2% down premarket after it launched a public offering of additional shares of its 6.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock with $25/share liquidation preference.
- This offering is a re-opening of KREF’s previous issuance of 6.9M shares of Preferred Stock.
- Net proceeds to be used for acquiring its target assets in a manner consistent with its investment strategies and investment guidelines and for general corporate purposes.
- The Preferred Stock is listed on NYSE under the symbol, "KREF PRA".