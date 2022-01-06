Dynavax reinstated Buy at Goldman Sachs on potential of adjuvant, HBV prospects
Jan. 06, 2022 9:04 AM ETDynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is trading ~4.8% higher in the pre-market after Goldman Sachs reinstated its coverage on Wednesday with a Buy recommendation citing the potential of the company’s CpG 1018 adjuvant and its Hep B vaccine (HBV). The 12-month price target of $38 per share implies a premium of ~201.3% to the last close.
- The analysts led by Madhu Kumar argue that with the recent backing from a CDC expert panel for universal HBV vaccination, the total addressable market is likely to increase, raising the long-term opportunity for the company, which markets HEPLISAV-B for the indication.
- As for the CpG 1018, the team highlights Dynavax’s (DVAX) partnership with Clover Biopharma for SCB-2019, noting it is an “underappreciated” COVID-19 shot.
- In a Phase 2/3 trial, SCB-2019 achieved the primary efficacy endpoint and secondary efficacy endpoints demonstrating 79% of efficacy against COVID-19.