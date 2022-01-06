Logiq expects Q4 2021 record revenue of $12.3M, up more than 87% Y/Y
Jan. 06, 2022 9:04 AM ETLogiq, Inc. (LGIQ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Logiq (OTCQX:LGIQ) has reported Q4 preliminary revenue expected to be total a record $12.3M, up 87% Y/Y.
- Gross margin is also expected to expand to record levels, exceeding 34%, comparing 29.5% Q/Q and 21.1% Y/Y.
- These results exceed the company’s earlier revenue guidance for Q4 by $2.3M, reflecting an exceptionally strong finish to the year.
- It also puts FY revenue on track to total ~$36.5M with gross margin for Q4 2021 is expected to exceed earlier guidance by a 100 bps.
- Also, based upon its potential deal pipeline, which includes M&A and potential partnerships or client relationships, the co. has set a goal of $50M to $75M in annualized revenue by the end of 2022 for both business segments and profitability by early 2023.
- “Our improving revenue performance throughout 2021 demonstrates our team’s commitment to driving a transformation of our business overall and providing visibility on future profitability,” stated Brent Suen, president of Logiq.