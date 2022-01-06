Sanofi terminates collaboration with Sangamo for sickle cell disease program

  • Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) falls 8% premarket following an announcement that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will be transitioning its rights and obligations related to SAR445136, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy candidate in development by both the companies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD), back to Sangamo over H1 2022.
  • The Companies are collaborating on an orderly transition, while Sangamo explores options to advance the program, including seeking a new collaboration partner.
  • Sanofi has elected to transition the SCD program to Sangamo following a recent change in Sanofi’s cell therapy strategy to focus on universal genomic medicine approaches.
  • SGMO anticipates the Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 study of SAR445136 to be completed as planned.
  • Sangamo expects that Sanofi will continue to pay the costs of the PRECIZN-1 study until the termination date of June 28, 2022, as contemplated by the Collaboration Agreement.
