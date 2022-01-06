Sell-off offers 'defining moment' to buy tech winners - Wedbush analyst Dan Ives
Jan. 06, 2022 9:10 AM ETMSFT, PANW, ZS, TENBBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor43 Comments
- Wedbush analyst Dan Ives argued that Wednesday's sharp sell-off offered a "defining moment" to purchase tech winners at a reduced price.
- "Do you sit here looking at the red screen and do nothing or do you find the winners and the secular ways to play this surge of selling?" the Wedbush Securities managing director asked during a CNBC interview on Thursday.
- Ives' comments followed a massive tech-led decline the previous day, which saw the Nasdaq fall more than 3%. The slide followed the release of Federal Reserve minutes that indicated an even more hawkish turn than investors had previously predicted.
- Calling the decline "a white-knuckle period," Ives suggested that it offered the opportunity to add to positions in tech stocks that are poised to take advantage of high spending in areas like cybersecurity and digital transformation.
- "When I look at the next year, it's the strongest growth ... that we've seen in the last 20 years," he said. "We think tech stocks from here are up 20% plus."
- The Wedbush analyst specifically named Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) as potential winners in the current business environment.
- Ives added that he sees an acceleration in M&A activity in areas like cybersecurity.
