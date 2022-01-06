Williams delivers record natural gas volumes via Transco
Jan. 06, 2022 9:11 AM ETThe Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Williams (NYSE:WMB) says it delivered a record-breaking 17.15M dekatherms of natural gas on January 3 via its Transco interstate pipeline.
- While extreme winter weather usually coincides with peak-day deliveries, Williams says the new volume record was due to continued expansions on Transco to serve the growing demand for U.S. natural gas.
- Williams has nearly tripled contracted capacity on Transco to 18.7M dt/day in 2021 from 6.6M dt/day in 2008.
- Transco is the largest volume natural gas pipeline in the U.S., handling ~30% of the country's natural gas.
