Amgen inks multi-target, multi-modality research collaboration with Generate Biomedicines

Jan. 06, 2022 9:14 AM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Close up of holding hands

Kelvin Murray/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Generate Biomedicines announce a research collaboration agreement to discover and create protein therapeutics for five clinical targets across several therapeutic areas and multiple modalities.
  • As part of the research collaboration, Amgen will pay $50M in upfront funding for the initial five programs with a potential transaction value of $1.9B plus future royalties, and will have the option to nominate up to five additional programs, at additional cost.
  • For each program, Amgen will pay up to $370M in future milestones and royalties up to low double digits.
  • Amgen will also participate in a future financing round for Generate.
  • Additional terms were not disclosed.
  • AMGN recently faced downgrade at BofA.
