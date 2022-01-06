Ranger Oil wins 20% boost to borrowing base to $725M

Jan. 06, 2022 9:21 AM ETRanger Oil Corporation (ROCC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

  • Ranger Oil (NASDAQ:ROCC) +2.4% pre-market after announcing a 20% increase to its borrowing base under its revolving credit facility to $725M from $600M previously.
  • Ranger says its elected commitment under the facility remains at $400M, as it expects significant ongoing free cash flow and debt reduction.
  • "We expect this pattern of value creation to continue as we execute our 2022 development program, targeting significant cash on cash returns, a robust free cash flow profile and disciplined growth," the company says.
  • Ranger Oil recently raised guidance for Q4 oil sales volumes while keeping capex plans unchanged.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.