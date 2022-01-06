Ranger Oil wins 20% boost to borrowing base to $725M
Jan. 06, 2022 9:21 AM ETRanger Oil Corporation (ROCC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Ranger Oil (NASDAQ:ROCC) +2.4% pre-market after announcing a 20% increase to its borrowing base under its revolving credit facility to $725M from $600M previously.
- Ranger says its elected commitment under the facility remains at $400M, as it expects significant ongoing free cash flow and debt reduction.
- "We expect this pattern of value creation to continue as we execute our 2022 development program, targeting significant cash on cash returns, a robust free cash flow profile and disciplined growth," the company says.
- Ranger Oil recently raised guidance for Q4 oil sales volumes while keeping capex plans unchanged.