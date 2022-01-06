aTyr Pharma's ATYR1923 an Orphan Drug in U.S. for sarcoidosis

  • aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) perks up 2.5% premarket after announcing that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation for its lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, for the treatment of sarcoidosis.
  • Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.
  • Sarcoidosis is an inflammatory disease characterized by the formulation of granulomas, clumps of inflammatory cells, in one or more organs of the body. The lungs are affected in >90% of cases.
  • Clinical proof-of-concept was recently established for ATYR1923 in a Phase 1b/2a study in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, and the company expects to initiate a registrational trial in this indication this year.
