aTyr Pharma's ATYR1923 an Orphan Drug in U.S. for sarcoidosis
Jan. 06, 2022 9:21 AM ETaTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) perks up 2.5% premarket after announcing that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation for its lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, for the treatment of sarcoidosis.
- Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.
- Sarcoidosis is an inflammatory disease characterized by the formulation of granulomas, clumps of inflammatory cells, in one or more organs of the body. The lungs are affected in >90% of cases.
- Clinical proof-of-concept was recently established for ATYR1923 in a Phase 1b/2a study in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, and the company expects to initiate a registrational trial in this indication this year.