Eargo says previously-disclosed criminal probe is no longer active
Jan. 06, 2022 9:21 AM ETEargo, Inc. (EAR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of micro-cap medical device company, Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR), have climbed ~76.8% in the pre-market after disclosing that a criminal investigation initiated by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) against the company is no longer active.
- According to the disclosure in Sep. 2021, the probe related to insurance reimbursement claims submitted by the company on behalf of its customers covered by the Federal Employee Health Benefits program.
- On Jan. 04, the (DOJ) has informed it that the investigation would be referred to the Civil Division of the department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, and the criminal investigation was no longer active.
- “The Company is continuing to cooperate with the investigation,” Eargo (EAR) added in a regulatory filing Thursday.
The news of criminal investigation plunged company shares in September triggering multiple downgrades on Wall Street.