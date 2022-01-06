Curis provides update on phase 1/2 blood cancer study of CA-4948
Jan. 06, 2022 9:25 AM ETCuris, Inc. (CRIS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) announced positive updated data from an ongoing phase 1/2 study of CA-4948 as a standalone therapy in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).
- The company noted that 57% of patients (4 out of 7) with R/R MDS with U2AF1 or SF3B1 spliceosome mutation saw a reduction in their disease when treated with CA-4948.
- In patients with spliceosome-mutated R/R AML, the CR/CRh rate (complete response/partial response) was 40% (Two out of five patients).
- As of Dec. 16, 2021, 49 total patients had been administered CA-4948 in the R/R AML/MDS study across 200mg, 300mg, 400mg, and 500mg dose groups.
- The company said CA-4948 was well-tolerated across multiple dose levels, including the recommended phase 2 dose of 300 mg BID.
- Treatment-related adverse events were reversible and manageable and there were no grade 4 or 5 treatment-related adverse events.
- "We remain on track to enroll additional patients with a spliceosome mutation to prepare for potential discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first half of 2022 regarding the potential for a rapid registrational path forward for CA-4948 as a monotherapy in genetically-defined patient populations," said Curis President and CEO James Dentzer.
- In addition, the company said that a phase 1 monotherapy study of CI-8993 in R/R solid tumors showed a promising safety profile based on n 13 patients treated in the first two dose groups of 0.15mg/kg and 0.3mg/kg.
- CRIS -1.66% premarket to $4.75