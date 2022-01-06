Inotiv announces acquisition of Robinson Services
Jan. 06, 2022 9:25 AM ETInotiv, Inc. (NOTV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) announced the acquisition of the rabbit breeding and supply business of Robinson Services, a North Carolina-based provider of high-quality animal models.
The addition is another step in Inotiv’s strategic plan for building its Research Models and Services business.
The transaction consisted of the purchase of certain assets used by RSI in the acquired business, including the RSI customer list and a one-year supply agreement for rabbits to be provided by RSI to Inotiv, which is subject to extension by mutual agreement.
The company plans to consolidate the RSI business into existing Inotiv facilities during 2022.