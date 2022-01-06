Siyata Mobile jumps on ~$18.6M equity offering

Jan. 06, 2022 9:26 AM ETSiyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) is up 8.72% pre-market after the company disclosed a public offering of 6,250,000 units, each consisting of one common share and one warrant to purchase one common share.
  • The assumed offering price of $3.20/unit (representing the closing price of the company's common share on Dec. 20, 2021).
  • Each warrant will have an exercise price of $3.20/share (with an exercise price of 100% of the public offering price of one unit), is exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
  • Underwriters have been granted a 45-day over-allotment option to purchase up to 937,500 additional common shares and/or additional 937,500 warrants at a price of $0.01 per warrant.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be ~$18.6M, or ~$21.4M if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option in full. The proceeds will be used to repay $4M of the Senior Secured Convertible Promissory Note due October 26, 2023 and for general corporate purposes.
  • Additionally, the company is offering the opportunity to purchase pre-funded units in lieu of units that would otherwise result in the purchaser's beneficial ownership exceeding 4.99% of its outstanding common shares. Each pre-funded unit will consist of one pre-funded warrant to purchase one common share and one warrant to purchase one common share.
