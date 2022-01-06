National CineMedia draws on $50 million in new credit in refinancing; stock down 3%
Jan. 06, 2022 9:27 AM ETNational CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) has added $50 million in financing through a new revolving credit agreement that it's drawn upon, and has amended an existing credit agreement.
- Shares are down 3.4% premarket.
- The new revolving facility provides for $50 million in loan commitments and that entire amount was drawn yesterday, the company says.
- Those loans accrue interest at the rate of term Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 8% per year, maturing June 20, 2023.
- The amendment to the existing credit agreement extends the suspension of covenants regarding consolidated net senior secured leverage ratio and consolidated net total leverage ratio through the end of this year, and revises them for the fiscal quarters running through March-September 2023.
- After drawing on the revolver, the company has cash of $143.1 million.
- At last report, the company had about $1.09 billion in long-term debt.